"All attacks in the Zaporizhzhia direction were repelled": operational command "West" reported a "difficult night" and showed footage

Last night was difficult, all attacks in the Zaporizhzhya sector were repelled, the operational command "West" reported on Tuesday and showed a video, UNN writes.

Details

"Last night was difficult. All attacks in the Zaporizhzhya sector were repelled. The situation is under control. Our soldiers are heroically holding the line and destroying the enemy," reads the message of the operational command "West" on Telegram.

