"All attacks in the Zaporizhzhia direction were repelled": operational command "West" reported a "difficult night" and showed footage
Kyiv • UNN
In a report on the night's events, the West Operational Command said that Ukrainian soldiers repelled all attacks in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
Last night was difficult, all attacks in the Zaporizhzhya sector were repelled, the operational command "West" reported on Tuesday and showed a video, UNN writes.
Details
"Last night was difficult. All attacks in the Zaporizhzhya sector were repelled. The situation is under control. Our soldiers are heroically holding the line and destroying the enemy," reads the message of the operational command "West" on Telegram.
