Alaskapox: what is known about the newly discovered virus after the first fatal case

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 12461 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107919 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115912 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158517 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161594 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 260290 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175872 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166653 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148510 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231771 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 58502 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 66290 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 65102 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 44108 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 56450 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 260290 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231771 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217387 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242930 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229367 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107941 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 83262 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 88499 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115003 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115811 views
Actual
Alaskapox: what is known about the newly discovered virus after the first fatal case

Alaskapox: what is known about the newly discovered virus after the first fatal case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24260 views

The first known fatality from the newly discovered Alaskapox virus is reported, when an elderly man with a suppressed immune system died from the virus, which spreads through contact with infected animals.

The first known fatality from the recently discovered Alaskapox virus (or Alaskan smallpox), also known as AKPV, was reported in the United States. The disease is similar to smallpox. What is known about the newly discovered virus after the first death of an infected person, reports euronews, writes UNN.

Details

For nine years, health officials in the U.S. state of Alaska have known about an unusual virus that causes rare, relatively mild illnesses in the Fairbanks area.

But a recent case in another part of the state that resulted in the death of a man has drawn new attention to the so-called Alaskapox virus.

What is Alaskapox?

Alaskapox belongs to a family of brick-like viruses that can infect animals and humans. These germs, known as orthopoxviruses, tend to cause lesions, or smallpox, on the skin. Each, as indicated, has its own characteristics, and some are considered more dangerous than others.

Smallpox is perhaps the most famous of all, but other members of the family include camel pox, cowpox, equine pox, and smallpox, formerly known as monkeypox, the publication notes.

The Alaskapox virus was discovered in 2015 in a woman living near Fairbanks, Alaska. It is mainly found in small mammals, including red voles and shrews. But pets such as dogs and cats can also carry the virus, health officials say.

Over the past nine years, seven people have contracted it, all in Alaska.

What are the symptoms of the Alaskapox virus?

People with Alaskapox virus reportedly develop one or more bumps or pustules on their skin, as well as joint or muscle pain and swollen lymph nodes.

Almost all patients had mild illnesses that went away on their own in a few weeks.

But people with a weakened immune system may be at risk of a more serious disease.

How does the Alaskapox virus spread?

Officials believe that Alaskapox is spread by contact with infected animals.

There have been no reported cases of the virus being transmitted from one person to another. But other viruses in the same family can spread when one person comes into contact with another person's lesions, so Alaska health officials advise anyone with an Alaskapox virus lesion to cover it with a bandage.

What happened in the last case?

Alaska health officials are aware of seven people infected with Alaskapox since the virus was discovered, but the latest case is the first known case of someone dying from it.

An elderly man who lived on the Kenai Peninsula was being treated for cancer, and his immune system was suppressed by the medication. In September, he noticed a red ulcer under his right armpit and over the next two months, he visited doctors for fatigue and burning pain.

He was hospitalized in November and died last month, according to an announcement from Alaska health authorities last week.

The man lived in a remote forest area and did not travel. According to officials, he was repeatedly scratched by a stray cat that hunted small animals, and one of the scratches was in the man's armpit.

How to protect yourself and your pets?

According to health officials, alaskapox is a rare disease that mostly causes relatively mild symptoms.

However, wildlife can carry a risk of infection. Health officials say the best way to keep pets and family members safe is to keep a safe distance and wash your hands after going outside.

In addition, they advise not to keep wild animals as pets.

Researchers reveal secrets of smallpox viruses and hope for success of future therapy06.02.24, 06:15 • 24907 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

HealthNews of the World
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising