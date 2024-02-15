Alaskapox: what is known about the newly discovered virus after the first fatal case

The first known fatality from the recently discovered Alaskapox virus (or Alaskan smallpox), also known as AKPV, was reported in the United States. The disease is similar to smallpox. What is known about the newly discovered virus after the first death of an infected person, reports euronews, writes UNN.

Details

For nine years, health officials in the U.S. state of Alaska have known about an unusual virus that causes rare, relatively mild illnesses in the Fairbanks area.

But a recent case in another part of the state that resulted in the death of a man has drawn new attention to the so-called Alaskapox virus.

What is Alaskapox?

Alaskapox belongs to a family of brick-like viruses that can infect animals and humans. These germs, known as orthopoxviruses, tend to cause lesions, or smallpox, on the skin. Each, as indicated, has its own characteristics, and some are considered more dangerous than others.

Smallpox is perhaps the most famous of all, but other members of the family include camel pox, cowpox, equine pox, and smallpox, formerly known as monkeypox, the publication notes.

The Alaskapox virus was discovered in 2015 in a woman living near Fairbanks, Alaska. It is mainly found in small mammals, including red voles and shrews. But pets such as dogs and cats can also carry the virus, health officials say.

Over the past nine years, seven people have contracted it, all in Alaska.

What are the symptoms of the Alaskapox virus?

People with Alaskapox virus reportedly develop one or more bumps or pustules on their skin, as well as joint or muscle pain and swollen lymph nodes.

Almost all patients had mild illnesses that went away on their own in a few weeks.

But people with a weakened immune system may be at risk of a more serious disease.

How does the Alaskapox virus spread?

Officials believe that Alaskapox is spread by contact with infected animals.

There have been no reported cases of the virus being transmitted from one person to another. But other viruses in the same family can spread when one person comes into contact with another person's lesions, so Alaska health officials advise anyone with an Alaskapox virus lesion to cover it with a bandage.

What happened in the last case?

Alaska health officials are aware of seven people infected with Alaskapox since the virus was discovered, but the latest case is the first known case of someone dying from it.

An elderly man who lived on the Kenai Peninsula was being treated for cancer, and his immune system was suppressed by the medication. In September, he noticed a red ulcer under his right armpit and over the next two months, he visited doctors for fatigue and burning pain.

He was hospitalized in November and died last month, according to an announcement from Alaska health authorities last week.

The man lived in a remote forest area and did not travel. According to officials, he was repeatedly scratched by a stray cat that hunted small animals, and one of the scratches was in the man's armpit.

How to protect yourself and your pets?

According to health officials, alaskapox is a rare disease that mostly causes relatively mild symptoms.

However, wildlife can carry a risk of infection. Health officials say the best way to keep pets and family members safe is to keep a safe distance and wash your hands after going outside.

In addition, they advise not to keep wild animals as pets.

