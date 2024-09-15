Air strike, Shaheds and a series of combat engagements: enemy lost almost 100 people over the last day - OTU “Kharkiv”

Over the past day, the occupants fired at the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces 378 times. The Armed Forces of Ukraine adequately respond to the enemy's actions: the enemy lost 83 weapons, including 66 Shaheds and 1 air defense system, destroyed or damaged.

UNN writes with reference to page of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group.

Situation in the operational area of the OTU “Kharkiv” as of 9.00 on 15.09.2024

Over the past day, 3 combat engagements took place. Russian occupants also conducted 1 air strike using 3 UAVs. They carried out 29 strikes with kamikaze drones. The occupants fired 378 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

According to the official announcement:

Enemy losses over the past day: 99 people:

irreversible - 35, sanitary - 64.

The enemy lost 83 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged.

Russian Armed Forces lost 2 armored combat vehicles;

5 artillery systems;

1 air defense system;

7 cars;

2 units of special equipment;

66 UAVs.

Destroyed: 36 shelters for personnel, 1 ammunition storage site, 4 launch sites for Shahed launchers.

Among other things, it is noted that the operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly, but remains difficult.

In the vicinity of Hlyboke, the enemy conducted evacuation measures and is moving personnel sporadically.

Not far from Lukianytsia, the Russian Armed Forces are working on the communications system, and the enemy has also taken logistical measures.

In Vovchansk, the enemy intensified aerial reconnaissance to detect Ukrainian Defense Forces units.

The occupiers are also taking measures to evacuate sanitary losses and logistics. In the vicinity of Tykhove, he evacuated sanitary losses and brought personnel to the front lines.

