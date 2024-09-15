Air strike, Shaheds and a series of combat engagements: enemy lost almost 100 people over the last day - OTU “Kharkiv”

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113189 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116081 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188889 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148568 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149949 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141638 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193455 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112302 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182817 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104945 views

Popular news
Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 36831 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 37275 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 64437 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 60709 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 38270 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 188889 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193455 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182817 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209850 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198301 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147628 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147066 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151329 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142375 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158909 views
Actual
Air strike, Shaheds and a series of combat engagements: enemy lost almost 100 people over the last day - OTU “Kharkiv”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24359 views

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 378 times at Ukrainian positions in Kharkiv region. Ukrainian forces killed 35 occupants, wounded 64 and damaged 83 pieces of enemy equipment, including 66 drones.

Over the past day, the occupants fired at the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces 378 times. The Armed Forces of Ukraine adequately respond to the enemy's actions: the enemy lost 83 weapons, including 66 Shaheds and 1 air defense system, destroyed or damaged.

UNN writes with reference to page of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group.

Situation in the operational area of the OTU “Kharkiv” as of 9.00 on 15.09.2024

Over the past day, 3 combat engagements took place. Russian occupants also conducted 1 air strike using 3 UAVs. They carried out 29 strikes with kamikaze drones. The occupants fired 378 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

According to the official announcement:

Enemy losses over the past day: 99 people:

irreversible - 35, sanitary - 64.

The enemy lost 83 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged.

Russian Armed Forces lost 2 armored combat vehicles;

5 artillery systems;

1 air defense system;

7 cars;

2 units of special equipment;

66 UAVs.

Destroyed: 36 shelters for personnel, 1 ammunition storage site, 4 launch sites for Shahed launchers.

Among other things, it is noted that the operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly, but remains difficult.

In the vicinity of Hlyboke, the enemy conducted evacuation measures and is moving personnel sporadically.

Not far from Lukianytsia, the Russian Armed Forces are working on the communications system, and the enemy has also taken logistical measures.

In Vovchansk, the enemy intensified aerial reconnaissance to detect Ukrainian Defense Forces units.

The occupiers are also taking measures to evacuate sanitary losses and logistics. In the vicinity of Tykhove, he evacuated sanitary losses and brought personnel to the front lines.

Shelling in Kharkiv region: residential and public buildings damaged, no casualties09.09.24, 06:38 • 27708 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

