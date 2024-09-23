Air quality has deteriorated in Kyiv: it is advised to close windows and not to stay outside
Kyiv • UNN
High levels of air pollution have been reported in Kyiv due to suspected fires in the Kyiv region. The KCSA recommends closing windows, limiting outdoor activities and drinking plenty of water.
In Kyiv, a temporary deterioration of the air condition is recorded in the morning, it is recommended to refrain from airing the room and limit prolonged stay outside, KCSA reported on Monday, UNN writes.
As of 08:00 on September 23, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is high. The radiation background in the whole city is normal
As noted, there is an increase in the concentration of suspended particles (dust).
"The likely cause of the temporary deterioration in air quality is fires in the ecosystem of Kyiv region," the KCSA said.
As noted, it is recommended to improve the air situation:
- close the windows;
- limit the time spent outside;
- drink plenty of water;
- If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.