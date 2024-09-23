ukenru
Actual
Air quality has deteriorated in Kyiv: it is advised to close windows and not to stay outside

Air quality has deteriorated in Kyiv: it is advised to close windows and not to stay outside

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17731 views

High levels of air pollution have been reported in Kyiv due to suspected fires in the Kyiv region. The KCSA recommends closing windows, limiting outdoor activities and drinking plenty of water.

In Kyiv, a temporary deterioration of the air condition is recorded in the morning, it is recommended to refrain from airing the room and limit prolonged stay outside, KCSA reported on Monday, UNN writes.

As of 08:00 on September 23, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is high. The radiation background in the whole city is normal

- reported the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of KCSA.

As noted, there is an increase in the concentration of suspended particles (dust).

Kyiv is among the top 10 cities in the world with the dirtiest air - QIAir23.09.24, 08:48 • 16494 views

"The likely cause of the temporary deterioration in air quality is fires in the ecosystem of Kyiv region," the KCSA said.

As noted, it is recommended to improve the air situation:

  • close the windows;
  • limit the time spent outside;
  • drink plenty of water;
  • If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.
Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivHealth
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising