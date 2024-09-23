Kyiv is among the top 10 cities in the world with the dirtiest air - QIAir
Kyiv • UNN
As of 8:40 a.m. Monday, Kyiv was ranked 10th in the world's anti-rating of cities for air pollution. The air quality index is 101 US AQI, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups of people.
As of 8:40 a.m. on Monday, Kyiv entered the top 10 in the global anti-rating of cities in terms of air pollution. This is evidenced by the data of the IQAir resource, UNN reports.
Details
For example, Kyiv ranks 10th in the ranking of cities in the world with the dirtiest air. It is noted that in Kyiv, the level of air pollution is unhealthy for sensitive groups of the population. The air quality index is 101 US AQI.
The main pollutant, as indicated, is PM2.5 (dust particles).
"The concentration of PM2.5 in Kyiv is currently 7.1 times higher than the WHO annual standard value for air quality," the report says.
Air quality has improved in Kyiv - KCSA22.09.24, 18:02 • 22423 views