Air Force warns of missiles fired at Poltava region

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of missiles in the direction of Poltava region, UNN reports.

Details

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of a missile across Kharkiv region in the direction of Poltava region, urging Myrhorod to take cover.

Immediately afterward, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported "another missile in Poltava region, heading for Poltava!

Poltava and a number of other regions are on air alert.

Occupants attack Poltava with X-59 missile: number of casualties rises to 16