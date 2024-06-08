Air defense forces shot down two shaheds over Dnipropetrovsk region at night

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Air defense forces shot down two shaheds over Dnipropetrovsk region at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35653 views

At night, air defense forces shot down two "shahids" over the Dnipropetrovsk region, one in Dnipro, the other in the Sinelnikovsky district.

At night, sky defenders shot down two shaheds over the Dnipropetrovsk region – in the Dnipro and Sinelnikovsky districts. This was announced by the head of RMA Sergey Lysenko, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that attacks on the Nikopol region continued. The enemy used kamikaze drones and artillery.

Nikopol, Mirovskaya, Marganetskaya and Chervonogrigoryevskaya communities are under attack. As a result, a man was killed.

A utility company, Infrastructure Facility, and administrative building were damaged. A private house was destroyed, and 5 more were mutilated. 2 country houses, 2 outbuildings and the same number of buildings that were not used were beaten. Power lines were hit.

The consequences are still being clarified.

The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region 14 times: a woman was killed, there is destruction

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
dniproDnipro
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine
polandPoland

