Air defense forces shot down two shaheds over Dnipropetrovsk region at night

At night, sky defenders shot down two shaheds over the Dnipropetrovsk region – in the Dnipro and Sinelnikovsky districts. This was announced by the head of RMA Sergey Lysenko, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that attacks on the Nikopol region continued. The enemy used kamikaze drones and artillery.

Nikopol, Mirovskaya, Marganetskaya and Chervonogrigoryevskaya communities are under attack. As a result, a man was killed.

A utility company, Infrastructure Facility, and administrative building were damaged. A private house was destroyed, and 5 more were mutilated. 2 country houses, 2 outbuildings and the same number of buildings that were not used were beaten. Power lines were hit.

The consequences are still being clarified.

The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region 14 times: a woman was killed, there is destruction