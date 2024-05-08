Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 4 Enemy Missiles and 5 "Shahed" in Dnipropetrovs'k Region at Night

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, air defense forces shot down four enemy missiles and five "shaheds" on the night of May 8. Since Tuesday evening, Russians have been shelling Nikopol district, resulting in one person being wounded and some damage. This was reported by the head of the RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

According to Lysak, the enemy attacked the area at night with Shahed-131/136 attack drones and various types of missiles. The air defense forces worked effectively.

"The defenders of the sky shot down 4 missiles and 5 shaheeds over the region," Lysak wrote on Telegram .

The head of the RMA also said that since Tuesday evening, May 7, the enemy fired at Nikopol district 5 times. They fired from artillery and hit with kamikaze drones.

It hit Nikopol itself, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

A 42-year-old man was injured as a result of the attacks. He sustained a shrapnel wound. The man was hospitalized in moderate condition.

According to Lysak, five private houses, two outbuildings, two cars, a garage, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged by enemy shelling.