Air Defense Forces shoot down 1 enemy "shahed" out of two launched by enemy at night - General Staff

At night, the Russian occupiers launched an air strike using 2 Shahed-136/131 attack drones. The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 1 enemy drone. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a morning report, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in total, the enemy launched three missile strikes (with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on the civilian infrastructure of Novohradivka, Donetsk region) and 4 air strikes, fired 58 missile attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Over 40 residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. the statement reads

Air strikes were carried out in: Chernatske and Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region.

More than 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

