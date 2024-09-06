Air Defense Forces in Kharkiv Region Work on Reconnaissance UAV
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in the Kharkiv region. Air defense forces are working on an enemy reconnaissance drone.
The air defense forces in Kharkiv region are working on a reconnaissance drone, UNN reports, citing the Air Force.
"The alert in Kharkiv region is related to the work of air defense against a reconnaissance UAV!" the statement reads.
Kharkiv region: Russians shelled four districts in one day, attacked Kozacha Lopana in the afternoon04.09.24, 12:59 • 22055 views