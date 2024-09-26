Air defense forces are working in Obolon district of Kyiv: Klitschko calls to stay in shelters

Air defense forces are working in the Obolon district of Kyiv. This was reported by the mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Air defense forces are working in the Obolon district of the capital. Stay in shelters - said Vitali Klitschko.

Recall

The air defense system has been activated in Kyiv due to the detection of enemy drones. Residents of the capital and Kyiv region are urged to stay in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted.

Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to take shelter