Air defense forces are working in Obolon district of Kyiv: Klitschko calls to stay in shelters

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 64628 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103185 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166547 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137591 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142992 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138992 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182008 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112067 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172579 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104743 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100004 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109641 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111731 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 46303 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 53332 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166547 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182008 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172579 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188886 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141726 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141781 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146494 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137922 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154813 views
Air defense forces are working in Obolon district of Kyiv: Klitschko calls to stay in shelters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100864 views

Air defense forces have been activated in the Obolon district of Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to stay in shelters for safety.

Air defense forces are working in the Obolon district of Kyiv. This was reported by the mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Air defense forces are working in the Obolon district of the capital. Stay in shelters

- said Vitali Klitschko.

Recall

The air defense system has been activated in Kyiv due to the detection of enemy drones. Residents of the capital and Kyiv region are urged to stay in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted.

Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to take shelter26.09.24, 01:43 • 104592 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

