Air defense destroyed an enemy drone in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Air Defense Forces destroyed an enemy drone in Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, RMA head Serhiy Lysak said on Sunday, UNN reports.

"Our air defense fighters are on guard. We destroyed an enemy drone in Pavlohrad district!" Lysak wrote on Telegram.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, the Russian army shelled a village in the Chervonohryhorivska community yesterday.

On May 11, southern Ukrainian air defense destroyed five Russian reconnaissance UAVs.