Air Assault Forces units took control of Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk region

Units of the Airborne Assault Forces group took control of the settlement of Berezove, Dnipropetrovsk region, UNN reports with reference to the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Polissia Brigade.

Units of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Polissia Brigade took full control of the settlement of Berezove, Dnipropetrovsk region. - the message says.

The Polissia Brigade emphasizes that step by step, paratroopers are driving Russian occupiers out of Ukrainian land.

Defense Forces halted Russian advance in Pokrovsk agglomeration - Air Assault Forces