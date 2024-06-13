ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

After the protests in Yerevan, 98 people sought medical care

After the protests in Yerevan, 98 people sought medical care

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15039 views

In Armenia, 98 civilians and police officers sought medical treatment after security forces used stun grenades against protesters demanding the resignation of the government.

As of 00:00 on June 13, 98 civilians  and police officers have sought medical care in Armenia after protests in front of the parliament building  and the use of stun grenades by law enforcement officers. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Armenia, UNN reports with reference to local media. 

As a result of the events on Bagramyan Avenue, 98 civilians and police officers reportedly sought medical assistance.

66 people have already been discharged after receiving the necessary medical care. Another 32 patients remain in hospitals. They have mild to moderate injuries.

AddendumAddendum

In Armenia, during the “hour of government” in the National Assembly of Armenia, protesters of the opposition movement “Tavush for the sake of the Motherland”  began to dismantle some of the barriers in front of the parliament building. In response, the security forces used stun grenades against the protesters . Police detained at least 98 protesters.

Context

An action of disobedience to the authorities, organized by the head of the Tavous Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, has been going on in the Armenian capital for several days. The protesters are demanding the resignation of the government headed by Nikol Pashinyan and the formation of a new cabinet.

The protests were triggered by the authorities' decision to return four villages in the Tavusky district, which were part of the Azerbaijani SSR during the Soviet era, to Azerbaijan.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

