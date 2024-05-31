After the law on strengthening, mobilization increased - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that mobilization in Ukraine has been going on and on. However, after the law on its strengthening, it increased. He said this during a press conference of the participants of the third Ukraine - Northern Europe summit, the correspondent of UNN reports.

About mobilization. I want you to understand the details.our mobilization did not end, during the war, mobilization is mandatory. The law voted by the Parliament of Ukraine allowed some changes to the old law on mobilization Сьогодні today, registration should be mandatory for men of mobilization age...The mobilization went on and on. However, I will tell you openly it is after this law, to be honest, it has increased, Zelensky said.

Addition

On May 18, the law on strengthening mobilization came into force.

710 thousand Ukrainians were removed from the groundless "search" thanks to the "Reserve+"application. To view your updated status, you need to re-log in to the app.

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko reported that as of May 30, the Reserve+ mobile app updated the military credentials of 1.3 million people liable for military service.