After the historic tournament, tennis player Yastremska returned to Odesa: Keeper tells about meeting with the "pride" of the country

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, met with prominent Ukrainian tennis player Diana Yastremska, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, Kiper and Yastremska discussed topical issues in the field of sports in the Odesa region.

"Diana Yastremska is the pride of not only Odesa region, but of the whole of Ukraine.

Our athlete made history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024. Her dedication to the sport and her relentless pursuit of excellence are impressive and serve as an inspiration to others," Kiper wrote.

The head of the UAA thanked the outstanding athlete for her attention and ideas for the development of tennis.

As a reminder, 23-year-old Ukrainian tennis player Diana Yastremska reached the semifinals of the Australian Open-2024, but lost to her Chinese rival Qin Wen Zheng. At the same time, Yastremska became the "second racket" of Ukraine.