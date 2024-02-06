ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
After the historic tournament, tennis player Yastremska returned to Odesa: Keeper tells about meeting with the "pride" of the country

After the historic tournament, tennis player Yastremska returned to Odesa: Keeper tells about meeting with the "pride" of the country

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28689 views

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration met with Ukrainian tennis player Diana Yastremska to discuss the development of tennis in the region after she reached the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, met with prominent Ukrainian tennis player Diana Yastremska, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, Kiper and Yastremska discussed topical issues in the field of sports in the Odesa region.

"Diana Yastremska is the pride of not only Odesa region, but of the whole of Ukraine.

Our athlete made history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024. Her dedication to the sport and her relentless pursuit of excellence are impressive and serve as an inspiration to others," Kiper wrote.

Image

The head of the UAA thanked the outstanding athlete for her attention and ideas for the development of tennis.

As a reminder, 23-year-old Ukrainian tennis player Diana Yastremska reached the semifinals of the Australian Open-2024, but lost to her Chinese rival Qin Wen Zheng. At the same time, Yastremska became the "second racket" of Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Society
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

