After Russian attacks, Ukraine-Moldova power grid suffers disruptions

Moldelectrica (a state-owned enterprise in the Moldovan energy sector) announced “interruptions in the operation of the electricity system of the Ukraine-Moldova joint block as a result of attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

Writes UNN with reference to MOLDPRES.

The Moldovan operator today announced “interruptions in the operation of the power system of the combined power unit of Ukraine and Moldova as a result of attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

The situation is currently under control. We have enough local generation to eliminate minor disruptions - the company also said.

The Republic of Moldova is not dependent on Ukrainian generation sources. The energy is produced at the Moldovan NPP, and the excess is covered by commercial contracts on the Romanian electricity market,” said the company's acting CEO Sergiu Aparatu in an interview with Radio Moldova.

