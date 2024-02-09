Activists seize the Hungarian consulate in Venice

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:13 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Activists seize the Hungarian consulate in Venice

UNN

 • 22255 views

Activists seized the Hungarian consulate in Venice to demand the release of teacher Ilaria Salis, who is accused in Hungary of attacking two neo-Nazis.

On Friday morning, activists seized the Hungarian consulate in Venice. They demand the release of teacher Ilaria Salis, who is accused of attacking two neo-Nazis. This was reported by ANSA, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that thirty members of the left-wing social center Rivolta ("Uprising") occupied the premises near Piazzale Roma in Venice while Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio was visiting the Italian city of Padua, calling for the "immediate release of Ilaria Salis.

We are here because we want her freedom, because this trial is a farce that only aims to punish anti-fascism in a state where anti-migrant border patrols are not only unresponsive but also facilitating,

- the activists said.

For reference

Salis is a 39-year-old elementary school teacher in Monza and anti-fascist activist who faces up to 24 years in prison in Budapest for an alleged attack on two neo-Nazis last February.

Last month, images of Salis being led to a Budapest courtroom on a chain and handcuffed to her arms and legs caused a public outcry in Italy. This was also preceded by unconfirmed media reports of unsatisfactory conditions of detention, including bedbugs, mice, dirt and inhumane punishment.

This prompted Rome to protest, and Prime Minister George Maloney to seek a promise from her Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban, that Salis's trial would be fair and conducted in proper conditions.

The woman's family and lawyers are asking that she be released under house arrest in Hungary or Italy until the trial is over.

Recall

On January 8, a scandal erupted in the Italian capital because participants in a march in memory of neo-fascists killed in the late 70s used a fascist salute

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

Contact us about advertising