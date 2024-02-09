Activists seize the Hungarian consulate in Venice

On Friday morning, activists seized the Hungarian consulate in Venice. They demand the release of teacher Ilaria Salis, who is accused of attacking two neo-Nazis. This was reported by ANSA, according to UNN.

It is noted that thirty members of the left-wing social center Rivolta ("Uprising") occupied the premises near Piazzale Roma in Venice while Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio was visiting the Italian city of Padua, calling for the "immediate release of Ilaria Salis.

We are here because we want her freedom, because this trial is a farce that only aims to punish anti-fascism in a state where anti-migrant border patrols are not only unresponsive but also facilitating, - the activists said.

Salis is a 39-year-old elementary school teacher in Monza and anti-fascist activist who faces up to 24 years in prison in Budapest for an alleged attack on two neo-Nazis last February.

Last month, images of Salis being led to a Budapest courtroom on a chain and handcuffed to her arms and legs caused a public outcry in Italy. This was also preceded by unconfirmed media reports of unsatisfactory conditions of detention, including bedbugs, mice, dirt and inhumane punishment.

This prompted Rome to protest, and Prime Minister George Maloney to seek a promise from her Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban, that Salis's trial would be fair and conducted in proper conditions.

The woman's family and lawyers are asking that she be released under house arrest in Hungary or Italy until the trial is over.

On January 8, a scandal erupted in the Italian capital because participants in a march in memory of neo-fascists killed in the late 70s used a fascist salute