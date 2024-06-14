According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Ukraine remains the leader in agricultural exports: they are expected to reach more than 60 million tons

In the next marketing year (starting in July 2024), Ukraine may export more than 60 million tons of grains and oilseeds and their processed products. These figures keep Ukraine among the world leaders in agricultural exports. This was stated by the Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, UNN writes.

After two years of full-scale war, Ukraine has managed to equalize the market balance of production and export of major crops. This became possible due to the resilience of agricultural producers and the development of logistics. Ukraine is finishing the current marketing year 2023/2024 with the ending stocks of agricultural products at the average level, as it was before 2022. In the next marketing year, agricultural exports will exceed 60 million tons. This shows that Ukraine remains a guarantor of global food security - Vysotsky emphasized.

The new harvest is expected to produce nearly 56 million tons of grain crops. This will include 21 million tons of wheat, about 5 million tons of barley, and 28.5 million tons of corn.

Total grain exports are forecast at 43 million tons. In particular, 15 million tons of wheat, 2.5 million tons of barley, and about 25 million tons of corn.

Oilseed production is expected to reach 22 million tons. In particular, rapeseed is expected to produce 4 million tons, sunflower - about 13 million tons. Soybean production is expected to reach 5 million tons, which will be a record high in the history of Ukraine.

Exports of oilseeds and their products are expected to exceed 17 million tons.

