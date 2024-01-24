Abusing a subordinate with a bat: heads of regional and district TCCs of Rivne region will be brought to court

An indictment was sent to court against the heads of the regional and district TCCs of Rivne region. According to the investigation, the officials beat and mocked a subordinate because he was planning to report their violations during his service. During the searches and investigation, law enforcement officers found a bat used to beat the man, as well as drugs, and also revealed facts of illegal enrichment of the TCC official.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

SBI officers have completed a pre-trial investigation of officials of Rivne regional and district territorial centers for recruitment and social support who beat and mocked a subordinate. The indictment against two officials was sent to court. - the statement reads.

Details

During the investigation, it was found that in the summer of 2023, the officials learned that the driver of a rifle company of one of the military units of the Rivne District CCC and JV planned to report their violations during service, and they decided to prevent this, so they captured and beat the man.

According to the investigation, the head of the Rivne regional CMC beat the soldier himself, while the head of the district CMC filmed the whole thing on his phone. During the beating, a bat was used, and the officials also forced the victim to kneel and beg for forgiveness.

As a result of the searches, law enforcement officers found the following:

A bat was found at the place of residence of the head of the Rivne Regional TCC;

The head of the Rivne District TCC and JV was found to have 8 packages of amphetamine weighing 11 grams, and tools for drug use were also seized. It was found that the drugs were supplied to the official by a subordinate for "official privileges".

Also, facts of illicit enrichment of an official of the regional TCC and JV in the amount of almost UAH 52 million were revealed. The official's undeclared assets include 2 trucks, huge land plots and an unfinished hotel in a ski resort in the Carpathians.

In December 2023, all of the above property was transferred to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

Thus:

The head of the Rivne regional TCC and JV is accused of using violence against a subordinate, robbery and acquisition of assets exceeding her legitimate income, etc. (Art. 2, 3 Art. 27, Art. 28, para. 2, para. 5 Art. 426-1, Art. 186, para. 4, Art. 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The head of the Rivne District TCC and JV is accused of aiding and abetting the use of violence against a subordinate, illegal acquisition and storage of psychotropic substances in large amounts, etc. (Article 27, part 5, part 2, Article 28, part 5, Article 426-1, part 2, Article 307, part 1 and part 2, Article 315 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

