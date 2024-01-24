Abusing a subordinate with a bat: heads of regional and district TCCs of Rivne region will be brought to court

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 32247 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105642 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134020 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133460 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173938 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170756 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279200 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178111 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167092 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148767 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 44333 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101172 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100766 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102696 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 60114 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 32262 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279201 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247296 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232473 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257866 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 24526 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134026 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105218 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105258 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121460 views
Actual
Abusing a subordinate with a bat: heads of regional and district TCCs of Rivne region will be brought to court

Abusing a subordinate with a bat: heads of regional and district TCCs of Rivne region will be brought to court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20871 views

The heads of the regional and district territorial community centers (TCCs) in Rivne region will stand trial on charges of abuse of office by a subordinate who was about to report official violations. The investigation revealed a used baseball bat, drugs and evidence of illicit enrichment.

An indictment was sent to court against the heads of the regional and district TCCs of Rivne region. According to the investigation, the officials beat and mocked a subordinate because he was planning to report their violations during his service. During the searches and investigation, law enforcement officers found a bat used to beat the man, as well as drugs, and also revealed facts of illegal enrichment of the TCC official.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

SBI officers have completed a pre-trial investigation of officials of Rivne regional and district territorial centers for recruitment and social support who beat and mocked a subordinate. The indictment against two officials was sent to court. 

- the statement reads.

Details

During the investigation, it was found that in the summer of 2023, the officials learned that the driver of a rifle company of one of the military units of the Rivne District CCC and JV planned to report their violations during service, and they decided to prevent this, so they captured and beat the man.

Image

According to the investigation, the head of the Rivne regional CMC beat the soldier himself, while the head of the district CMC filmed the whole thing on his phone. During the beating, a bat was used, and the officials also forced the victim to kneel and beg for forgiveness.

Preparing Russian artillery strikes on AFU headquarters: Russian agent detained in Donetsk region24.01.24, 12:11 • 21332 views

As a result of the searches, law enforcement officers found the following:

A bat was found at the place of residence of the head of the Rivne Regional TCC;

The head of the Rivne District TCC and JV was found to have 8 packages of amphetamine weighing 11 grams, and tools for drug use were also seized. It was found that the drugs were supplied to the official by a subordinate for "official privileges".

Also, facts of illicit enrichment of an official of the regional TCC and JV in the amount of almost UAH 52 million were revealed. The official's undeclared assets include 2 trucks, huge land plots and an unfinished hotel in a ski resort in the Carpathians.

In December 2023, all of the above property was transferred to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

Doctor who produced fake documents for tax evaders detained in Kyiv24.01.24, 12:10 • 21603 views

Thus:

The head of the Rivne regional TCC and JV is accused of using violence against a subordinate, robbery and acquisition of assets exceeding her legitimate income, etc. (Art. 2, 3 Art. 27, Art. 28, para. 2, para. 5 Art. 426-1, Art. 186, para. 4, Art. 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The head of the Rivne District TCC and JV is accused of aiding and abetting the use of violence against a subordinate, illegal acquisition and storage of psychotropic substances in large amounts, etc. (Article 27, part 5, part 2, Article 28, part 5, Article 426-1, part 2, Article 307, part 1 and part 2, Article 315 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that employees of the State Bureau of Investigation exposed the heads of the regional and district military commissariats in Rivne region who had beaten a soldier.

SBI investigates at least 300 criminal proceedings on violations by TEC and PEC employees17.01.24, 11:33 • 22911 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising