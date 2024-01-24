Preparing Russian artillery strikes on AFU headquarters: Russian agent detained in Donetsk region

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100498 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111659 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141653 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138680 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176856 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171880 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283677 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178240 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167241 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148854 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 45470 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 34368 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 67411 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 36275 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 55964 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 100498 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283677 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251131 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236240 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261503 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 55964 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141653 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107107 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107086 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123180 views
Preparing Russian artillery strikes on AFU headquarters: Russian agent detained in Donetsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21334 views

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed and detained a Russian agent who was planning a series of rocket and artillery strikes on the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Avdiivka. The agent was passing geolocation and strategic data on Ukrainian defense infrastructure to the FSB.

SBU counterintelligence exposed an FSB agent who was preparing a series of rocket and artillery strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces in Donetsk region near Avdiivka. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Among the main targets of the enemy were the headquarters and key strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Avdiivka. The aggressor was also interested in possible routes for the movement of heavy weapons of Ukrainian troops toward the front line. HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, Leopard tanks, and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles were in the area of special attention,

- the statement said.

Details

In order to carry out attacks on the AFU facilities, the Russian agent had to identify their locations and pass the relevant coordinates to the FSB.

SBU officers timely exposed the offender and thus prevented a series of hostile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the area of fierce fighting for Avdiivka.

As a result of the special operation, the suspect was detained in his own home. A cell phone was seized from him, which he used to take photos of the Defense Forces facilities and correspondence with the FSB.

Image

According to the investigation, the attacker was a resident of Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, who was recruited by the Russian special service in December 2023. He came to the attention of the aggressor because he disseminated information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine in pro-Russian Telegram groups.

To collect intelligence for the FSB, the agent would walk around the frontline area and make the "necessary" marks on an electronic map. He would then forward the geolocations with a text description to his Russian supervisor.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

A security guard at a kindergarten in Zaporizhzhia corrected Russian missile attacks16.01.24, 10:34 • 24051 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies

