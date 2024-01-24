Preparing Russian artillery strikes on AFU headquarters: Russian agent detained in Donetsk region

SBU counterintelligence exposed an FSB agent who was preparing a series of rocket and artillery strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces in Donetsk region near Avdiivka. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Among the main targets of the enemy were the headquarters and key strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Avdiivka. The aggressor was also interested in possible routes for the movement of heavy weapons of Ukrainian troops toward the front line. HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, Leopard tanks, and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles were in the area of special attention, - the statement said.

Details

In order to carry out attacks on the AFU facilities, the Russian agent had to identify their locations and pass the relevant coordinates to the FSB.

SBU officers timely exposed the offender and thus prevented a series of hostile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the area of fierce fighting for Avdiivka.

As a result of the special operation, the suspect was detained in his own home. A cell phone was seized from him, which he used to take photos of the Defense Forces facilities and correspondence with the FSB.

According to the investigation, the attacker was a resident of Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, who was recruited by the Russian special service in December 2023. He came to the attention of the aggressor because he disseminated information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine in pro-Russian Telegram groups.

To collect intelligence for the FSB, the agent would walk around the frontline area and make the "necessary" marks on an electronic map. He would then forward the geolocations with a text description to his Russian supervisor.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

A security guard at a kindergarten in Zaporizhzhia corrected Russian missile attacks