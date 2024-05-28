About half of the rubble in Kharkiv's Epicenter has been cleared, 17 people are now known to have died - Sinegubov

At present, about 50% of the rubble in the Kharkiv Epicenter has been cleared. We already know about 17 people who died. It is predicted that the debris removal will take several more days, as there is a large amount of rubble.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Approximately 50% of the rubble has been removed. So far, 16 bodies have been identified. One more body was found. That is, we have 17 dead people. However, the last body has not yet been identified. The last body was identified as a 38-year-old man, the father of a boy who took a DNA test, and unfortunately, it turned out that his father died in this construction hypermarket. We are currently predicting that the debris will take several more days to clear, as there is a large amount of rubble - Sinegubov said.

He noted that the rescuers have now approached the epicenter of the hit.

Given that the burning temperature was quite high, we are currently sifting through everything we find to identify the remains of civilians. Currently, there are still 5 people officially missing. Given the previous experience, we may find more civilian bodies - Syniehubov added.

According to him, if experts find some personal belongings of people, it is quite difficult to find out their identity.

We work according to priorities. First, we find body parts, sift through everything that is there, that is, all the remnants of construction waste, combustion products. As soon as we have examined 100% of the territory, and if there are still people listed as missing, we will sift again, more thoroughly - Syniehubov added.

Recall

The body of a 38-year-old employee of a hypermarket in Kharkiv has been identified through DNA analysis. As of this morning, search operations and the process of identifying the dead are still ongoing.