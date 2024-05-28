ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

February 28, 11:19 PM • 137062 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 142255 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234814 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 170405 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 162983 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 147475 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217558 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112896 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204184 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 07:22 AM • 40385 views
March 1, 07:59 AM • 54172 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 107194 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 35288 views
11:06 AM • 102830 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234814 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217558 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204184 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 230348 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 217642 views
04:47 PM • 2058 views
11:06 AM • 102830 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 107194 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 157704 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 156520 views
About half of the rubble in Kharkiv's Epicenter has been cleared, 17 people are now known to have died - Sinegubov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33057 views

About 50% of the rubble in the Epicenter in Kharkiv has been cleared, with 17 fatalities reported so far, and the debris is expected to take several more days to clear due to the large amount of debris.

At present, about 50% of the rubble in the Kharkiv Epicenter has been cleared. We already know about 17 people who died. It is predicted that the debris removal will take several more days, as there is a large amount of rubble.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Approximately 50% of the rubble has been removed. So far, 16 bodies have been identified. One more body was found. That is, we have 17 dead people. However, the last body has not yet been identified. The last body was identified as a 38-year-old man, the father of a boy who took a DNA test, and unfortunately, it turned out that his father died in this construction hypermarket. We are currently predicting that the debris will take several more days to clear, as there is a large amount of rubble

- Sinegubov said. 

He noted that the rescuers have now approached the epicenter of the hit.

Given that the burning temperature was quite high, we are currently sifting through everything we find to identify the remains of civilians. Currently, there are still 5 people officially missing. Given the previous experience, we may find more civilian bodies

- Syniehubov added.

According to him, if experts find some personal belongings of people, it is quite difficult to find out their identity.

We work according to priorities. First, we find body parts, sift through everything that is there, that is, all the remnants of construction waste, combustion products. As soon as we have examined 100% of the territory, and if there are still people listed as missing, we will sift again, more thoroughly

- Syniehubov added.

Recall

The body of a 38-year-old employee of a hypermarket in Kharkiv has been identified through DNA analysis. As of this morning, search operations and the process of identifying the dead are still ongoing. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

