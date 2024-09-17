About a thousand children are adopted in Ukraine every year - Zholnovich

About a thousand children are adopted in Ukraine every year, and as of today, there are 2,100 candidates who want to adopt a child. This was stated by the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych during a telethon, UNN reports.

"The number of people who want to adopt a child has increased. As of today, we already have 2,100 candidates for adoption. We have greatly intensified the process of training candidates, increased the number of trainers, increased the number of groups that teach. Training in most regions has become more flexible so that it can be completed faster. This allowed us to train more people. There is also a sense of empathy, when people began to think that why not open their hearts to another child. We have more candidates for adoption. So far, the statistics on adoption is equal. About a thousand children are adopted every year," - Zholnovych said.

Recall

On Family Day , the Ministry of Social Policy launched the only state online platform on adoption and family-based childcare, Ukraine for Every Child.