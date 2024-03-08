About a dozen shells came in: The enemy shelled Nikopol and the area with artillery at night

Russian troops shelled Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region three times overnight, damaging several residential buildings, but causing no casualties, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Friday, UNN reports .

At night, the aggressor fired three times at Nikopol district with artillery. About a dozen shells flew there - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, the Myrivska and Marhanetska communities and Nikopol itself were under attack.

Three private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. People are unharmed, noted Lysak.

In the rest of Dnipropetrovs'k region, he said, the night was quiet. There were no enemy attacks.

