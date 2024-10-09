About 1.7 million cultural artifacts remain in the occupied territories of Ukraine - Tochytskyi

There are almost 2 million cultural artifacts in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi in an interview with Voice of America, UNN reports.

According to him, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine is working to preserve Ukraine's identity and cultural heritage. Currently, Kyiv, together with partners, is preparing a project to digitize the entire heritage.

As of today, we have 1.7 million artifacts in the occupied territories. And they are at risk of being taken by the Russian Federation not just to Russia, but abroad. And here we are working with our American colleagues to identify and return them - Tochytsky noted.

He recalled that some of the stolen artifacts had recently been returned. We are talking about sabers from the times of Kievan Rus, according to American and Ukrainian experts, that is, the end of the ninth and beginning of the thirteenth century.

This is the heritage that demonstrates that we are part of the great European history - the Minister emphasized.

According to Tochytsky, the sabers arrived in the United States by regular mail. However, they were labeled as “barbecue tools.

This is the third such find by our American colleagues and the third return. Therefore, we will also work on how to identify, preserve and return stolen Ukrainian artifacts - said the head of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has reported that artifacts stolen from Ukrainian museums have appeared on the international black market. The Prosecutor General's Office has set up a special unit to investigate such crimes.