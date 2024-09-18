About 1.2 million IDPs receive financial assistance from the state - Ministry of Social Policy

About 1.2 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) receive financial assistance from the state, which is provided on the basis of family income. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daria Marchak during a briefing, an UNN correspondent reports .

She says that the country's resources are limited and they affect the ability to pay benefits.

“The number of people in need of assistance is increasing, while the number of taxpayers is decreasing,” she added.

According to her, the payment for IDPs will be guaranteed for only 6 months.

“For the first 6 months, we pay almost unconditionally. For example, those families who were forced to leave their homes due to evacuation can apply to the social protection department with almost minimal conditions, and we will appoint almost all of them for six months,” Marchak said.

She noted that the payment for IDPs will remain, as it is a crisis tool to support the population

For 2025, the Ministry of Finance has not yet planned to increase the amount of state aid to internally displaced persons. As of September 1, there were 1.2 million IDPs receiving assistance.