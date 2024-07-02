About 10 thousand new migrants are fighting on the side of Russia - British intelligence
Kyiv • UNN
Russia has sent 10,000 newly naturalized migrants to Ukraine to dig trenches, out of 30,000 identified migrants who have been granted Russian citizenship but have not yet been registered for military service.
British intelligence reports that the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, said that Russia has identified 30,000 migrantswho have received Russian citizenship but have not been registered for military service, 10,000 of whom have already been sent to Ukraine to "dig trenches," UNN reports.
Details
At the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum held on June 27, 2024, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, revealed that the Russian authorities had identified 30,000 migrants who had recently received Russian citizenship and were not registered for military service.
According to him, 10,000 of them have already been sent to Ukraine to perform non-military tasks, such as digging trenches, in the rear areas. According to Russian media reports, this is part of a broader campaign to recruit migrants, particularly from Central Asia, into the army in exchange for citizenship or as a means of avoiding trumped-up charges, demonstrating an attempt by Russian law enforcement to minimize resistance among more influential segments of the population.
Recall
The terrorist country is actively recruiting illegal migrants to participate in the war against Ukraine, promising them Russian citizenship.