Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 60835 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103439 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146535 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150910 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247080 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173389 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164779 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148234 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224041 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113026 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Abandoned "dragon's teeth" in Kharkiv region: RMA says all work has been completed and the remains were left at the request of the military

Abandoned "dragon's teeth" in Kharkiv region: RMA says all work has been completed and the remains were left at the request of the military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15667 views

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration said that photos of the remaining "dragon's teeth" barriers in the region are part of a Russian disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting the military and spreading chaos, and that the number of remaining barriers is insignificant compared to the total amount of work done.

The photo of the "dragon's teeth" left in the Kharkiv region is part of a Russian campaign to discredit the military, the government, and to spread chaos and enmity among Ukrainians. All the tasks set by the military have been completed by 100%, and the remaining number of tetrahedrons is "far from strategic." This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports .

Details

All works on the installation of tetrahedrons with egoza are scheduled for 2023-2024. The tasks set by the military for 2023 have been completed by 100%. What are the relevant conclusions of the regulatory authorities

- Sinegubov said. 

He explained that part of the work according to the plan began in 2024, but the work was suspended in some areas due to constant shelling.

"Everything was probably not so tight" - head of the Vovchansk CMA on fortifications in Kharkiv region13.05.24, 11:27 • 19990 views

The head of the RMA assured that they will be fulfilled when it is physically possible.

The photos circulating on social media show the remnants of materials that were removed by the contractor for further installation at the request of one of the teams. Importantly, those remnants are 0.4% of the total work done on this type of fencing. That is, it is far from a strategic amount of tetrahedrons, which, according to some bloggers, could theoretically affect the course of hostilities

- emphasized the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration.

According to him, the dissemination of such disinformation discredits the military and all defense contractors. He also emphasized that all the information injections began on the very day the occupation forces attacked Vovchansk.

All these materials were published at approximately the same time, with the same headlines. This is IPSO, which is aimed at discrediting the military, the government, spreading chaos and enmity between Ukrainians. These are deliberately directed waves that are sometimes supported by the media 

- Oleh Syniehubov said. 

Context 

Recently, photos of tetrahedrons, better known as "dragon's teeth," piled up along a road on the outskirts of Liptsi have been posted online. According to the analysts of the DeepState portal , these barriers have been there since the spring and summer of 2023.

Experts assume that the barriers were supposed to be part of the defense line in the Kharkiv region to deter the Russian army's offensive, but for unknown reasons they were not used.

Image

The photo is a gift from Ukrainian taxpayers to the enemy... We will not draw conclusions, let the commission that will examine the integrity of the contractors who built the defense structures and the responsible persons who should exercise control make them

- captioned the photo in DeepState.

Recall

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration has ordered the publication of a report on the construction of fortifications in the regionto respond to accusations of sabotage of defense measures and the lack of fortifications.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
kharkivKharkiv

