A villa worth 120 million euros linked to Gazprom is arrested in France

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87650 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108738 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151530 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155476 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251481 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174427 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165649 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226514 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35892 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70091 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37989 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 31558 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64062 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251481 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226514 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212478 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238200 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224952 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87650 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64062 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70091 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113151 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114033 views
A villa worth 120 million euros linked to Gazprom is arrested in France

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23669 views

A French court has confiscated a €120 million luxury villa on the French Riviera linked to Russian energy company Gazprom as part of a money laundering investigation.

A French court has confiscated a luxury villa on the Côte d'Azur linked to Gazprom as part of a money laundering investigation, although its official owner is Russian-Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan. This is reported by Le Monde, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the French justice system has seized a villa worth about 120 million euros on the Côte d'Azur, in Roquebrune Cap Martin, in the Maritime Alps department, as part of a money laundering investigation.

The Judicial Investigation Department of the French Ministry of Finance found numerous documents showing that the villa never left the control of Gazprom Neft, the Gazprom subsidiary that theoretically sold the property to Karapetyan in January 2015. However, the loan was granted by a Russian bank secured by the villa.

According to the documents, Karapetyan bought the shares of the company that owns the villa from Gazprom Neft with a 115 million euro loan from Gazprombank, which is owned by Gazprom and Yuri Kovalchuk, a close ally of Vladimir Putin.

The estate is estimated to be worth €120 million. The property consists of a multi-storey main building, three swimming pools, a tennis court and a helipad.

Addendum

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the seizure in favor of the Agency for the Management and Recovery of Seized and Confiscated Assets (Agrasc). The National Court for Combating Organized Crime (Junalco) has launched a preliminary investigation into money laundering.

Recall

In March last year, a French court seized a villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in the southeast of the country, allegedly owned by Russian oligarch Viktor Rashnikov.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
parisParis
franceFrance

Contact us about advertising