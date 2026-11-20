In Bern, Switzerland, Ukrainian international humanitarian law expert Natalia Hendel was elected to the International Humanitarian Fact-Finding Commission (IHFFC) for a five-year term (2027–2032), UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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As reported by the ministry, Ukraine’s candidate received the support of 43 of the 70 states that took part in the vote, securing election in the first round. This is the first time a Ukrainian candidate has been elected to the Commission in its 35 years of existence.

The International Humanitarian Fact-Finding Commission is an independent international body established under Additional Protocol I to the 1949 Geneva Conventions. Its mandate includes establishing the facts of serious violations of international humanitarian law and helping to restore respect for it.