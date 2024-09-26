A Turkish citizen was kidnapped and tortured: four pseudo-law enforcement officers are suspected

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 64256 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103138 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166470 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137553 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142966 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138978 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181968 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112065 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172544 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104743 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 99782 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109604 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111696 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 46025 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 53063 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166465 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181965 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172541 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199916 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188850 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141697 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141753 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146467 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137897 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154790 views
Actual
A Turkish citizen was kidnapped and tortured: four pseudo-law enforcement officers are suspected

A Turkish citizen was kidnapped and tortured: four pseudo-law enforcement officers are suspected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19981 views

A group of 4 people was detained in Kyiv for kidnapping and torturing a Turkish citizen. The criminals, disguised as law enforcement officers, demanded $100,000 and threatened to kill him.

Kyiv police have served four men with a notice of suspicion for kidnapping and torturing a Turkish citizen. The men, dressed in the uniform of one of the law enforcement units, extorted $100,000 from the victim by beating and threatening him with death. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police. 

Details 

Law enforcement officers found out that four previously convicted local residents aged 27 to 51 were involved in the crime. The organizer was a 38-year-old Russian citizen who lived in Kyiv region and had previously served a sentence for participating in a terrorist group that fought against the ATO forces.

The leader of the group was familiar with a foreigner working in the IT sector and knew that the victim had a significant amount of money, so he decided to take possession of it.

The accomplices disguised themselves as law enforcement officers and attacked the man near his home. After pushing him into a minibus, they drove him to a garage, where they beat him and threatened to kill him, demanding $100,000. As a result of prolonged torture, the perpetrators seized part of the cash and funds from the crypto wallet.

The men were detained while they were taking the hostage in the trunk of their car to the forest. 

During the authorized searches, weapons, drugs and the Volkswagen minibus they used to commit the crime were seized from them.

Investigators of the Dnipro Police Department are investigating criminal proceedings initiated under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

- Part 2 of Article 127 - torture,

- Part 2 of Article 146 - illegal deprivation of liberty or abduction of a person,

- Part 4 of Article 187 - robbery,

- Part 4 of Art. 189 - extortion.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dniprovskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, investigators served the defendants with a notice of suspicion, and the court imposed on them a pre-trial restraint in the form of no alternative detention.

They face up to 15 years in prison.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivCrimes and emergencies
volkswagenVolkswagen
turkeyTurkey
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising