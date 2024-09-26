A Turkish citizen was kidnapped and tortured: four pseudo-law enforcement officers are suspected

Kyiv police have served four men with a notice of suspicion for kidnapping and torturing a Turkish citizen. The men, dressed in the uniform of one of the law enforcement units, extorted $100,000 from the victim by beating and threatening him with death. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Law enforcement officers found out that four previously convicted local residents aged 27 to 51 were involved in the crime. The organizer was a 38-year-old Russian citizen who lived in Kyiv region and had previously served a sentence for participating in a terrorist group that fought against the ATO forces.

The leader of the group was familiar with a foreigner working in the IT sector and knew that the victim had a significant amount of money, so he decided to take possession of it.

The accomplices disguised themselves as law enforcement officers and attacked the man near his home. After pushing him into a minibus, they drove him to a garage, where they beat him and threatened to kill him, demanding $100,000. As a result of prolonged torture, the perpetrators seized part of the cash and funds from the crypto wallet.

The men were detained while they were taking the hostage in the trunk of their car to the forest.

During the authorized searches, weapons, drugs and the Volkswagen minibus they used to commit the crime were seized from them.

Investigators of the Dnipro Police Department are investigating criminal proceedings initiated under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

- Part 2 of Article 127 - torture,

- Part 2 of Article 146 - illegal deprivation of liberty or abduction of a person,

- Part 4 of Article 187 - robbery,

- Part 4 of Art. 189 - extortion.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dniprovskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, investigators served the defendants with a notice of suspicion, and the court imposed on them a pre-trial restraint in the form of no alternative detention.

They face up to 15 years in prison.