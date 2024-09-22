A truck with pigs overturned in Dnipro: many animals died

An accident occurs in Dnipro, as a result of which a three-tiered truck carrying pigs overturned, killing many animals, but not the driver. UNN writes with reference to local media.

According to local media, the accident occurred on September 22 on the Donetsk highway. As a result of the accident, the pigs were trapped in the car, some of them died.

The surviving pigs scattered along the road and the roadside.

The driver was not injured. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene, and traffic may be affected.

Recall

In Mykolaiv, a truck carrying biological materials was involved in an accident. The truck was carrying more than 300 kg of biological materials that were being transported for disposal to a specialized enterprise.