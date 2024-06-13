A teacher of a Kyiv school was served a notice of suspicion of collaboration

Law enforcers exposed a collaborator from Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, who, after the city's de-occupation, got a job as a school teacher in Kyiv. Her possible involvement in spreading hostile propaganda among schoolchildren in the capital is currently being checked. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

The SBU exposed another collaborator who worked with Russia during the occupation of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region. After the liberation of the city, she moved to Kyiv, where she was hiding under the guise of an IDP and a teacher at a local school - , the statement said.

According to the SBU, before the full-scale invasion of Russia, the woman headed the Center for the Professional Development of Teachers of the Kupyansk City Council. During the occupation of the district center, she went over to the enemy, and from July 2022, she continued to manage the institution that was seized at that time.

The collaborator was engaged in the development of Kremlin "methodologies" for teachers of local schools. In the brochures, she demanded that teachers fully adopt Russian "standards" of education.

For example, she described in detail the hostile method of teaching students the falsified history of the formation of the Ukrainian state. Also, on the pages of the publication, the collaborator taught how to justify the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and "explain" the war crimes of the racists.

To implement the "innovations", the defendant met with the "first deputy minister of education of the lPR" as part of the delegation

When Kupiansk was liberated, she hastily moved to Kyiv, where she obtained the status of an internally displaced person. Later, she got a job as a computer science teacher at a school in the Dnipro district of the capital.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served her a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration).

"Her possible involvement in spreading hostile propaganda among students of a Kyiv school is being checked," the SBU added.

The offender faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

