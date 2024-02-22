A stadium, so a stadium: why Groysman's associates gave half a million hryvnias from the community budget to their "own" NGO

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 28038 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 101718 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 66141 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 265075 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 227160 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189242 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229534 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251238 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157218 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372064 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 83422 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 105279 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 70916 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 63681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 37319 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 37620 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 101632 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 264982 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 209669 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 227096 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18703 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26979 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27027 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 63983 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 71213 views
A stadium, so a stadium: why Groysman's associates gave half a million hryvnias from the community budget to their "own" NGO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21900 views

An NGO close to the party of former Prime Minister Groysman received more than half a million hryvnias from the Vinnytsia city budget to organize a futsal competition, despite recent scandals involving the misuse of community funds.

A stadium, so a stadium: why Groysman's associates gave half a million hryvnias from the community budget to their "own" NGO

In Vinnytsia, which is controlled by former Prime Minister Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy party, a public organization close to the authorities could receive more than half a million hryvnias from the city budget to cover futsal competitions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the local edition "20 minutes".

The reason for this is the fact that the tender for coverage of the competition by the NGO Vinnytsia City Territorial Community Futsal Association was announced on the Prozorro.

According to the current legislation, only public organizations established by public authorities and local self-government bodies or recipients of budget funds can make purchases on Prozorro.

According to the publication, children's futsal tournaments will be held in Vinnytsia from early April to late July this year. And each game day, according to the intention of the service customer, should be covered: video, photo, text, graphic description. All this material will have to be posted on the social media of the public organization.

Interestingly, according to the terms of the tender, the materials about the competition must contain comments from Vinnytsia officials - another attempt at PR at the expense of Vinnytsia residents.

The tender amount is UAH 580 thousand.

"The Vinnytsia MTG Futsal Association was established in October 2022, and in November Vinnytsia City Council signed a cooperation agreement with it.

In 2023, this public organization received UAH 1.5 million from the Vinnytsia budget. Its first head was Ihor Otkydach. In August 2023, he became the deputy mayor of Vinnytsia to Volodymyr Groysman's ally, Serhiy Morgunov.

Residents of Vinnytsia have previously registered a petitiondemanding that hundreds of millions of hryvnias be allocated to support the Armed Forces, which are planned to be spent on landscaping, repairs, and similar things in the city's 2024 budget.

The petition states that these funds can be used to buy at least tens of thousands of drones. Last year, there were many scandals in the city due to the misuse of community funds.

According to Forbes Ukraine, over the first nine months of last year, UAH 148 million was allocated from Vinnytsia's city budget to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

At the same time, almost 830 million hryvnias were spent on the improvement of Vinnytsia, whose mayor is Groysman's ally Serhiy Morgunov.

Vinnytsia manipulates figures of budget aid for Ukrainian army - media15.02.24, 13:27 • 28448 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Politics
Forbes
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Vinnytsia
