In Vinnytsia, which is controlled by former Prime Minister Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy party, a public organization close to the authorities could receive more than half a million hryvnias from the city budget to cover futsal competitions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the local edition "20 minutes".

The reason for this is the fact that the tender for coverage of the competition by the NGO Vinnytsia City Territorial Community Futsal Association was announced on the Prozorro.

According to the current legislation, only public organizations established by public authorities and local self-government bodies or recipients of budget funds can make purchases on Prozorro.

According to the publication, children's futsal tournaments will be held in Vinnytsia from early April to late July this year. And each game day, according to the intention of the service customer, should be covered: video, photo, text, graphic description. All this material will have to be posted on the social media of the public organization.

Interestingly, according to the terms of the tender, the materials about the competition must contain comments from Vinnytsia officials - another attempt at PR at the expense of Vinnytsia residents.

The tender amount is UAH 580 thousand.

"The Vinnytsia MTG Futsal Association was established in October 2022, and in November Vinnytsia City Council signed a cooperation agreement with it.

In 2023, this public organization received UAH 1.5 million from the Vinnytsia budget. Its first head was Ihor Otkydach. In August 2023, he became the deputy mayor of Vinnytsia to Volodymyr Groysman's ally, Serhiy Morgunov.

Optional

Residents of Vinnytsia have previously registered a petitiondemanding that hundreds of millions of hryvnias be allocated to support the Armed Forces, which are planned to be spent on landscaping, repairs, and similar things in the city's 2024 budget.

The petition states that these funds can be used to buy at least tens of thousands of drones. Last year, there were many scandals in the city due to the misuse of community funds.

According to Forbes Ukraine, over the first nine months of last year, UAH 148 million was allocated from Vinnytsia's city budget to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

At the same time, almost 830 million hryvnias were spent on the improvement of Vinnytsia, whose mayor is Groysman's ally Serhiy Morgunov.

Vinnytsia manipulates figures of budget aid for Ukrainian army - media