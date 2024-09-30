Significant number of Chinese-made components are found in weapons used by the enemy to attack Ukraine - KSRIFE experts

Despite its formal neutrality, China actively supports the Russian military machine. This is confirmed by experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, who, while studying various types of weapons used by the enemy to attack Ukraine, found a large number of various Chinese-made components, according to a story by the We-Ukraine TV channel, UNN reports.

Details

"Almost 80% of the components used in a Russian weapon are Chinese.

The motors are Chinese and other components are Chinese. The quantity of what is being supplied is very large. If in July 2023, the serial numbers of the downed drones were initial, now the numbers are 5230-5400. That is, their production is well established," experts say.

KFI experts add that Chinese components are found not only in drones, but also in missiles and guided aerial bombs. For example, it was found that the universal planning module of the CAB has Chinese-made servos.

"One of the servers we recently investigated shows that it is a gray import, with no manufacturer's markings. Although it is clear who manufactured it, which Chinese company. And this servo was tested and inspected by technical control in Russia," the experts say.

Optional

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin saidthat Russians are assembling local batches of weapons from what is available, as they cannot do without Western components.

"Absolutely all types of Russian weapons, namely various types of drones and missiles, contain foreign, non-Russian-made components in their high-tech part. We are talking about missile control, guidance, and navigation systems, i.e. all the main parts that are directly responsible for missile flights," Ruvin said.