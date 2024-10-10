A serviceman of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who publicly declared the NWO, was suspected of desertion

A soldier of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Serhiy Gnezdilov, who publicly announced that he was leaving the military unit, was served with a notice of suspicion of desertion. This was reported by his lawyer Oleksandr Shadrin in a commentary to Suspilne, UNN reports .

According to the lawyer, the court will soon choose a preventive measure for Gnezdilov.

Recall

The day before , SBI officers detained a serviceman of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade who had left the military unit without permission and reported it via social media.

He faces a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.