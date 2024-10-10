A serviceman of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who publicly declared the NWO, was suspected of desertion
Sergei Gnezdilov, who publicly announced that he was leaving the military unit, was suspected of desertion. He faces up to 12 years in prison, and the court will soon choose a preventive measure.
A soldier of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Serhiy Gnezdilov, who publicly announced that he was leaving the military unit, was served with a notice of suspicion of desertion. This was reported by his lawyer Oleksandr Shadrin in a commentary to Suspilne, UNN reports .
According to the lawyer, the court will soon choose a preventive measure for Gnezdilov.
The day before , SBI officers detained a serviceman of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade who had left the military unit without permission and reported it via social media.
He faces a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.