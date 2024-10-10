A serviceman of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who publicly declared the NWO, was suspected of desertion

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 6833 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 86133 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158323 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133202 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140381 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137721 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177845 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111928 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169268 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104678 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137690 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137214 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 75319 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105603 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107794 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158323 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177845 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169268 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196756 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185837 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137222 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137699 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145011 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136516 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153523 views
A serviceman of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who publicly declared the NWO, was suspected of desertion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15490 views

Sergei Gnezdilov, who publicly announced that he was leaving the military unit, was suspected of desertion. He faces up to 12 years in prison, and the court will soon choose a preventive measure.

A soldier of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Serhiy Gnezdilov, who publicly announced that he was leaving the military unit, was served with a notice of suspicion of desertion. This was reported by his lawyer Oleksandr Shadrin in a commentary to Suspilne, UNN reports . 

According to the lawyer, the court will soon choose a preventive measure for Gnezdilov.

Recall

The day before , SBI officers detained a serviceman of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade who had left the military unit without permission and reported it via social media. 

He faces a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine

