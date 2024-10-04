Emergency power outages introduced in two regions: what is known

At 10:25 a.m., emergency power outages were introduced in Sumy and Poltava regions to prevent overloading of equipment in the main grid, Ukrenergo reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

A drone attack on a power facility reportedly caused a power outage in part of Sumy region yesterday. The power supply has already been restored. However, according to Ukrenergo, it will take some time to completely eliminate the consequences of the attack.

In order to prevent overloading of equipment in the main grid, emergency outages were introduced at 10:25 a.m. in Sumy and Poltava regions. The cancellation of the rolling blackout will be announced later - Ukrenergo said in a statement.

They also added that electricity consumption is growing. Today, on October 4, its level, as of 9:30 a.m., was 1.9% higher than the previous day, on Wednesday.

Yesterday, October 3, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was at the same level as the previous day, on Wednesday, October 2.

Therefore, Ukrenergo urged to use powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of SPPs - from 10:00 to 16:00.

