A Russian man was detained in the United States for supplying microelectronics for the production of drones to Russia in circumvention of sanctions

A Russian man was detained in the United States for supplying microelectronics for the production of drones to Russia in circumvention of sanctions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33846 views

Bypassing sanctions, he supplied microelectronics to Russia for the production of drones - a Russian was detained in the United States.

The United States has detained a 44-year-old Russian citizen who is suspected of having organized a supply channel for microelectronics components that can be used in the production of drones to Russia, circumventing sanctions. This was reported by the US Department of Justice, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 44-year-old Russian citizen Denis Postovoi began purchasing dual-use microelectronics components from the United States in February 2022 and, bypassing sanctions, supplied them to Russia through a number of controlled companies. In particular, these are the companies  WowCube HK Limited, JST Group Hong Kong, Jove HK Limited  registered in Hong Kong, and the Russian company Vector Group.

"Postovoi repeatedly concealed and misrepresented the true end users and final destinations of the microelectronics by providing false information in documents. He transshipped goods ultimately destined for Russia through intermediate destinations, including Hong Kong, Switzerland and other locations, and received payments in US dollars from foreign bank accounts. His companies transferred funds for the purchase and shipment of goods through bank accounts in Hong Kong, Russia, and elsewhere to bank accounts in the United States, including bank accounts maintained by U.S. suppliers of microelectronics and other sensitive technologies," the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Optional

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin saidthat Russians have begun to erase markings on foreign components used in weapons used to strike Ukraine.

"Recently, there have been more cases of deliberate erasure of markings on components that generally provide the very possibility of using Russian missiles. In particular, foreign components have been found in the main systems of guided aerial bombs (GABs). The enemy hides the manufacturers of the relevant microchips and more technologically advanced parts in every possible way. This complicates the identification process, but Ukrainian experts are making every effort to uncover these facts

We are carefully analyzing all the components found and cooperating with international partners to prepare the most comprehensive evidence base possible, including helping to identify information about suppliers of this critical microelectronics for the Russian military-industrial complex," said Oleksandr Ruvin.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarNews of the World

