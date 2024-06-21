A resident of Odessa region, seriously wounded as a result of a Russian attack, was evacuated to Austria-keeper

A resident of the Odessa region, who was seriously wounded as a result of a Russian missile attack in early June, was evacuated to Austria by rescue aircraft today, June 21. This is reported by the head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper, reports UNN

Details

The keeper recalled that on June 4, 29-year-old Lyubov went to the children's hospital with her husband and daughter. At that moment, the enemy attacked the Odessa region.

"Pieces of the rocket hit the family's car. The child was miraculously not injured, the man received a shrapnel wound to the shoulder.

The woman suffered the most: she received severe abdominal injuries, a hip fracture. Despite his injury and the emergency condition of the car, the man was able to get to the hospital on his own. Our doctors provided everyone with emergency care and managed to save Lyubov.

Now the victim will continue treatment in the Salzburg clinic," the keeper writes.

He thanked the doctors, the Austrian side, the management of Chisinau airport, the courageous man who, despite everything, promptly delivered the woman to the hospital and everyone who made efforts to save the Ukrainian woman.

"Our people are incredible! I wish Lyubov a speedy recovery, " he concluded.