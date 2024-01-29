A resident of Odesa Oblast tells how she scaled up her bakery business thanks to a microgrant from Vlasna Dela

A resident of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Olha Koval, has scaled up the production of bakery and confectionery products thanks to financial assistance from the state. This was reported by the Odesa Regional State Administration, UNN reported.

Details

Back in 2012, Koval reportedly started her own business: she opened a small bakery where she produced bread, bakery products, flour confectionery, cakes and short-term cakes.

"Financial assistance from the state to expand production activities allowed the company to purchase equipment for the smooth operation of the mini-bakery and bakery shop and improve product quality. Thanks to the employees hired for the newly created jobs, the company managed to increase production volumes," the DIA said.

They reminded us that if you have a business idea and a dream to start your own business, it is enough to submit an application and business plan through the Diia portal and have an online interview.

"The State Employment Center makes a positive decision on the project, you sign a contract and open an account, receive grant funds and start working," the OVA writes.

The most common microgrant amount among the population is between UAH 50,000 and 250,000, provided that 1-2 jobs are created. However, combatants, people with war-related disabilities and their family members can start their own business and receive up to UAH 1 million in grants if they wish.

For more information, please contact "Odesa Regional Employment Center".