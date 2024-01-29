A resident of Odesa Oblast tells how she scaled up her bakery business thanks to a microgrant from Vlasna Dela

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107072 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115369 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157975 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161122 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259485 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175757 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166592 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148497 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231283 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113133 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 55747 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 63063 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 61545 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 39919 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 52614 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259485 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231283 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216921 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242460 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228905 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107072 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 81788 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 87188 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114828 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115645 views
A resident of Odesa Oblast tells how she scaled up her bakery business thanks to a microgrant from Vlasna Dela

A resident of Odesa Oblast tells how she scaled up her bakery business thanks to a microgrant from Vlasna Dela

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35854 views

A resident of Odesa region tells how she scaled her bakery business

A resident of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Olha Koval, has scaled up the production of bakery and confectionery products thanks to financial assistance from the state. This was reported by the Odesa Regional State Administration, UNN reported.

Details

Back in 2012, Koval reportedly started her own business: she opened a small bakery where she produced bread, bakery products, flour confectionery, cakes and short-term cakes.

"Financial assistance from the state to expand production activities allowed the company to purchase equipment for the smooth operation of the mini-bakery and bakery shop and improve product quality. Thanks to the employees hired for the newly created jobs, the company managed to increase production volumes," the DIA said.

They reminded us that if you have a business idea and a dream to start your own business, it is enough to submit an application and business plan through the Diia portal and have an online interview.

"The State Employment Center makes a positive decision on the project, you sign a contract and open an account, receive grant funds and start working," the OVA writes.

The most common microgrant amount among the population is between UAH 50,000 and 250,000, provided that 1-2 jobs are created. However, combatants, people with war-related disabilities and their family members can start their own business and receive up to UAH 1 million in grants if they wish.

For more information, please contact "Odesa Regional Employment Center".

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
bilhorod-dnistrovskyiBilhorod-Dnistrovskyi
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising