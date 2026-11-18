In Chernivtsi, at a rehabilitation center that was supposed to help people with drug and alcohol addiction, patients were in fact held in isolation and forced to work. Relatives paid between UAH 30,000 and UAH 60,000 every month for their treatment, but instead of rehabilitation, the people were subjected to physical and psychological pressure. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor’s Office, five people were notified of suspicion of human trafficking under the guise of providing rehabilitation services. Twenty-nine people with alcohol and drug addictions were staying at the facility - the statement said.

According to the investigation, the center’s operations were organized by a 52-year-old man together with four acquaintances. The facility operated approximately from June 2024 to November 2026. Patients’ relatives paid between UAH 30,000 and UAH 60,000 every month for addiction treatment. Instead, the people were isolated and forced to work to meet the facility’s needs.

The patients cleaned the premises and sanitary areas, prepared food, and performed other tasks. Physical force and psychological pressure were used against them for refusing to work or violating the established rules.

The conditions of stay also restricted the people’s freedom of movement. Bars had been installed on the windows, the doors had no internal handles, and the center’s grounds were enclosed with barbed wire. The patients were fed expired food.

During the searches, law enforcement officers found 29 people: 24 men and 5 women. They seized knives, baseball bats, two traumatic pistols, and medicines whose expiration dates had passed more than three years earlier.

The organizer and his four accomplices were detained. They were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. All five suspects were ordered to be held in custody without the right to bail.

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