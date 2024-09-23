A “presentation” was held at the border: attempt was made to smuggle brand new Apple iPhone 16 to Ukraine

An attempt was made to smuggle undeclared brand new Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro and other expensive equipment across the border, the State Border Guard Service reported on Monday, UNN reported.

Details

The "presentation" of the iPhone 16 was held on the border with Poland," the border guards wrote.

At the Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Poland, border guards together with customs officers reportedly found two 512 Gb Apple iPhones 16 Pro Max that a 40-year-old native of Lviv Oblast was importing into Ukraine.

The woman chose the "green corridor" lane for the control, which, as indicated, showed that she did not have any items required to be declared or restricted for transportation across the border.

A similar incident was recorded at the Krakivets checkpoint. A 36-year-old driver of a Mercedes minibus was reportedly carrying six undeclared 1 TB iPhone 16 Pro, a 256 GB iPhone 16 Pro, and a 1 TB iPhone 16 Pro Max.

"It should be noted that the presentation of the new Apple iPhone 16 line was held recently. Currently, these phones are not officially on sale in Ukraine," the border guards emphasized.

Two more MacBook Air laptops, four pairs of virtual reality glasses, a game console, two speaker systems and 34 smartphones of Google, Samsung, Xiaomi Redmi, Asus brands were reportedly found at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint. The undeclared goods were being transported in a Gdansk-Kherson bus among other things in the luggage compartment.

Customs officers drew up a report on violation of customs regulations, and the goods were seized to the warehouse.

Woman tried to smuggle two iPhone 16 Pro Max into Ukraine