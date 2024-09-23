A “presentation” was held at the border: attempt was made to smuggle brand new Apple iPhone 16 to Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

A “presentation” was held at the border: attempt was made to smuggle brand new Apple iPhone 16 to Ukraine

A “presentation” was held at the border: attempt was made to smuggle brand new Apple iPhone 16 to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

On the Ukrainian border with Poland, undeclared new iPhone 16 and other expensive equipment were found. Border guards emphasized that these smartphone models are not yet officially sold in Ukraine.

An attempt was made to smuggle undeclared brand new Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro and other expensive equipment across the border, the State Border Guard Service reported on Monday, UNN reported.

Details

The "presentation" of the iPhone 16 was held on the border with Poland," the border guards wrote.

At the Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Poland, border guards together with customs officers reportedly found two 512 Gb Apple iPhones 16 Pro Max that a 40-year-old native of Lviv Oblast was importing into Ukraine.

The woman chose the "green corridor" lane for the control, which, as indicated, showed that she did not have any items required to be declared or restricted for transportation across the border.

A similar incident was recorded at the Krakivets checkpoint. A 36-year-old driver of a Mercedes minibus was reportedly carrying six undeclared 1 TB iPhone 16 Pro, a 256 GB iPhone 16 Pro, and a 1 TB iPhone 16 Pro Max.

"It should be noted that the presentation of the new Apple iPhone 16 line was held recently. Currently, these phones are not officially on sale in Ukraine," the border guards emphasized.

Two more MacBook Air laptops, four pairs of virtual reality glasses, a game console, two speaker systems and 34 smartphones of Google, Samsung, Xiaomi Redmi, Asus brands were reportedly found at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint. The undeclared goods were being transported in a Gdansk-Kherson bus among other things in the luggage compartment.

Customs officers drew up a report on violation of customs regulations, and the goods were seized to the warehouse.

Woman tried to smuggle two iPhone 16 Pro Max into Ukraine20.09.24, 20:26 • 18629 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
googleGoogle
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising