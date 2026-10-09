A powerful fire with explosions broke out in the Moscow region after a drone threat was declared

A large-scale fire broke out in the Moscow suburb of Pushkino, accompanied by explosions and bright flashes. Earlier, a threat of drone and missile attacks had been declared in the Moscow region. ASTRA reported this, citing its own OSINT analysis of eyewitness video recordings, UNN writes.

Details

According to preliminary data, the fire may have started in a parking area for trucks near the 33rd kilometer of the Yaroslavl Highway, where the GTS Service auto repair shop is located.

The released footage shows powerful flames, thick smoke, and bright flashes. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Russian media report explosions during firefighting

According to the pro-Kremlin Telegram channel SHOT, the fire began at approximately 9:15 p.m. Local residents heard a loud rumble and saw a glow, which they initially associated with possible damage to a power cable.

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SHOT claims that unknown substances were in a container with waste and began exploding after undergoing a chemical reaction during firefighting.

According to one version, it may have been magnesium. At the same time, ASTRA drew attention to an explosion captured on video that visually resembles a secondary detonation.

There is no official confirmation of the cause of the fire. It is also currently unknown whether the fire was connected to the previously announced threat of drone attacks.

A plant producing fuel components for Kh-101 and Kh-55 missiles was attacked in Russia’s Tver region