A powerful fire with explosions broke out in the Moscow region after a drone threat was declared

$44.860.0850.160.48
ukenru
05:13 AM • 1616 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 136 drones: 114 neutralized, including more than 80% of the jet-powered ones
04:58 AM • 4754 views
A powerful fire with explosions broke out in the Moscow region after a drone threat was declaredVideo
04:36 AM • 7952 views
A plant producing fuel components for Kh-101 and Kh-55 missiles was attacked in Russia’s Tver region
03:55 AM • 11628 views
Ukrainian counterattacks in the direction of the Zherebets River prevent the Russians from developing their offensive toward Lyman – ISW
02:38 AM • 16893 views
Lithuania handed over critical equipment to Ukraine for restoring its energy infrastructure
01:17 AM • 18046 views
The Russians have recalled World War I technologies to protect oil refineries from Ukrainian drones – how effective is this
12:58 AM • 17227 views
The Ukrainian "Bebradron," with a range of up to 45 km, has received approval from the Ministry of Defense — what is known about the new strike UAV
12:16 AM • 13478 views
Exemplary punishment or justice – Russia will put its soldiers on trial for the execution of 7 civilians in Pokrovsk
11:58 PM • 12812 views
The world is preparing for a record-breaking El Niño – scientists have warned of extreme heat, floods and economic losses
11:38 PM • 11134 views
The European Parliament recognized Russia’s new State Duma as illegitimate and called on the EU to cease contacts with its deputies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
4.8m/s
72%
744mm
Popular news
Kyiv is switching to survival mode – Klitschko urged residents to leave the capitalOctober 8, 07:45 PM • 15998 views
Catherine Zeta-Jones admitted that she had not read Michael Douglas's scandalous memoirs and explained whyOctober 8, 09:05 PM • 11518 views
Prince Harry revealed an unusual family rule that he and Meghan Markle follow for a happy marriageOctober 8, 10:06 PM • 11389 views
Jennifer Lawrence called Kourtney Kardashian unbearable – the reality show star unexpectedly responded to the criticismOctober 8, 11:06 PM • 10617 views
Kourtney Kardashian responded to rumors that Travis Barker is isolating her from her family12:05 AM • 12309 views
Publications
A traffic accident can be handled without the police or paperwork — how to use the European Accident Statement in Diia and whether your “driver’s license” will be taken awayOctober 8, 01:55 PM • 36941 views
She reimagined antiquity and changed the modern world: what is known about the 2026 Nobel Prize laureate in LiteraturePhotoOctober 8, 12:39 PM • 32961 views
Aviation industry representatives are preparing a draft tax consultation on aircraft leasing for the Ministry of Finance — UATA
Exclusive
October 8, 07:36 AM • 51262 views
Short trip optionsPhotoOctober 7, 05:59 PM • 76360 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
October 7, 04:15 PM • 71777 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle
William, Prince of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Kramatorsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince Harry revealed how he became mentally and emotionally unwell after moving from the United Kingdom03:04 AM • 5574 views
Halle Berry’s daughter defended her mother following allegations of violence against her son02:05 AM • 6690 views
The "Game of Thrones" star revealed how the new Harry Potter series will surprise viewers01:06 AM • 7302 views
Disney is preparing an IMAX competitor and is in talks with Hollywood’s biggest film studios12:37 AM • 10308 views
Kourtney Kardashian responded to rumors that Travis Barker is isolating her from her family12:05 AM • 12480 views
Actual
Kh-101
Technology
Gold
The New York Times
Series

A powerful fire with explosions broke out in the Moscow region after a drone threat was declared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4764 views

A large-scale fire with explosions and flashes occurred in the city of Pushkino near the Yaroslavl Highway. The cause of the fire and a possible connection to drones are unknown.

A powerful fire with explosions broke out in the Moscow region after a drone threat was declared

A large-scale fire broke out in the Moscow suburb of Pushkino, accompanied by explosions and bright flashes. Earlier, a threat of drone and missile attacks had been declared in the Moscow region. ASTRA reported this, citing its own OSINT analysis of eyewitness video recordings, UNN writes.

Details

According to preliminary data, the fire may have started in a parking area for trucks near the 33rd kilometer of the Yaroslavl Highway, where the GTS Service auto repair shop is located.

The released footage shows powerful flames, thick smoke, and bright flashes. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Russian media report explosions during firefighting

According to the pro-Kremlin Telegram channel SHOT, the fire began at approximately 9:15 p.m. Local residents heard a loud rumble and saw a glow, which they initially associated with possible damage to a power cable.

Certain “adults” in the Russian Federation will soon receive a response — Zelenskyy on the strikes on Pryluky and Kramatorsk08.10.26, 22:04 • 3156 views

SHOT claims that unknown substances were in a container with waste and began exploding after undergoing a chemical reaction during firefighting.

According to one version, it may have been magnesium. At the same time, ASTRA drew attention to an explosion captured on video that visually resembles a secondary detonation.

There is no official confirmation of the cause of the fire. It is also currently unknown whether the fire was connected to the previously announced threat of drone attacks.

A plant producing fuel components for Kh-101 and Kh-55 missiles was attacked in Russia’s Tver region09.10.26, 07:36 • 7952 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Explosions
Fires