A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Tibet — there are casualties and destruction

A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Thursday, October 22. At least two people were injured, and there have also been reports of damage to buildings. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to seismologists, the tremors were recorded late in the evening local time. The earthquake's epicenter was located in a mountainous area approximately 390 km northeast of Lhasa, the administrative center of Tibet.

The earthquake's focus was at a depth of about 10 km. Due to the shallow depth, the tremors could have caused significant destruction near the epicenter.

What is known about the consequences of the earthquake

At least two people are currently known to have been affected. Damage to buildings was recorded in the disaster area, but exact data on the extent of the destruction is not yet available.

Tibet is one of the seismically active regions where strong earthquakes regularly occur.

In particular, in January 2025, a powerful earthquake struck Tibet's Tingri County. At least 126 people were killed in the disaster.

An earthquake was recorded in Prykarpattia