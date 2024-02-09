A person falls on the tracks in the Kyiv subway: a number of stations are closed to the public

In Kyiv, a passenger fell on the tracks at the Teatralna metro station. This is reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN writes.

Universytet, Teatralna, and Khreshchatyk stations are temporarily closed to the public. At Teatralna station, a passenger fell on the tracks - the KCSA said in a statement.

The relevant services are sent to the scene.

Trains run on the red line between Akademmistechko and Vokzalna stations and between Arsenalna and Lisova stations.

