A person falls on the tracks in the Kyiv subway: a number of stations are closed to the public

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106948 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115271 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157872 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161027 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259331 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175742 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166585 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148495 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231194 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113132 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 55243 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 62489 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 60946 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 39256 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 52010 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259341 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231199 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216836 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242377 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228827 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 106953 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 81577 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 87018 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114804 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115619 views
A person falls on the tracks in the Kyiv subway: a number of stations are closed to the public

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43678 views

The Universytet, Teatralna and Khreshchatyk metro stations in Kyiv were temporarily closed after a passenger fell on the tracks at Teatralna station.

In Kyiv, a passenger fell on the tracks at the Teatralna metro station. This is reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN writes. 

Universytet, Teatralna, and Khreshchatyk stations are temporarily closed to the public. At Teatralna station, a passenger fell on the tracks

- the KCSA said in a statement.

The relevant services are sent to the scene.

Trains run on the red line between Akademmistechko and Vokzalna stations and between Arsenalna and Lisova stations.

By the end of the summer: Klitschko tells when the "blue line" of the Kyiv metro will be reopened07.02.24, 20:06 • 107343 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising