By the end of the summer: Klitschko tells when the "blue line" of the Kyiv metro will be reopened

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that by the end of the summer it is planned to resume traffic on the blue line of the subway from Teremky to Demiivska station, which is currently closed due to problems with the tunnel. Klitschko said this on the air of Kyiv 24 TV channel, reports UNN.

Detail

"Preliminary, we can say now that our experts say that by the end of the summer we should already restore the subway traffic (on the blue line - ed.)," Klitschko said.

He noted that the cost and timing of the work will be finalized after the design and estimate documentation is examined.

Recall

On December 9, train traffic between Demiivska and Teremky metro stations was closed in Kyiv for urgent repairs to the crossing tunnel . The estimated repair period is 6 months.

On December 13, between Teremky and Demiivska metro stations on the Blue Line , a shuttle service was launched, with trains running at intervals of 13 minutes and 17 minutes, depending on the direction of travel.