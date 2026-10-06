A number of flights will be canceled at Brussels Airport due to a strike

Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

On Friday, a number of flights will be canceled at Brussels Airport due to a nationwide strike, which will be joined by employees of the ground-handling company Alyzia. The airport announced this on Tuesday, without specifying exactly how many flights would be canceled, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The number of commercial flights in the EU increased despite rising jet fuel prices

Belgian media reported that at least 140 flights were expected to be canceled. At the time, it was not possible to obtain confirmation of this figure from an airport representative.