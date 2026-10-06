A number of flights will be canceled at Brussels Airport due to a strike

$45.060.0750.480.05
ukenru
02:50 PM • 3402 views
In Kovel, a man took an axe from a hypermarket display and injured three people
02:14 PM • 6990 views
Staff reductions in government agencies to begin in Ukraine; the number of deputy ministers will decrease by 20%
01:57 PM • 7178 views
Russia was ordered to pay PrivatBank more than $327 million for the illegal expropriation of assets in Crimea
01:06 PM • 10646 views
Sweden will deploy Patriot systems in Poland to protect a NATO hub — how arms deliveries to Ukraine factor in
Exclusive
01:03 PM • 14073 views
Aircraft Leasing and International Agreements: The BEB’s New Interpretation Threatens the Industry
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 10864 views
A Test for NATO and a “Small Victory” — Will Russia Start a New Conflict in the Baltics, and Is the Alliance Ready to Fight Back?
12:22 PM • 12041 views
Ukrainians are being frightened with round-the-clock blackouts and fuel shortages — the NSDC responded on whether there is any need to panic
10:55 AM • 12123 views
Zelenskyy: intelligence reported that the Russians are preparing for a massive strike; we are preparing a countermeasurePhoto
09:59 AM • 16185 views
2026 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded for research on neutrinos and contributions to IceCubePhoto
October 6, 08:17 AM • 22499 views
Power outage schedules are returning in Ukraine — where and when
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
51%
752mm
Popular news
South Korea considers Ukraine's apology over the disclosure of information about North Korean prisoners of war insufficientOctober 6, 08:19 AM • 15425 views
New "Batman" starring Robert Pattinson has been put on hold - what is known about the premiereVideoOctober 6, 08:36 AM • 25915 views
The mysterious Voynich Manuscript may have been read in the wrong order for centuries10:53 AM • 19742 views
Travolta’s daughter made her runway debut at Paris Fashion WeekVideo11:19 AM • 17808 views
The Frankfurt Book Fair will open in Germany on October 7 — Ukraine will be represented by 44 publishers01:38 PM • 6558 views
Publications
The Frankfurt Book Fair will open in Germany on October 7 — Ukraine will be represented by 44 publishers01:38 PM • 6664 views
Aircraft Leasing and International Agreements: The BEB’s New Interpretation Threatens the Industry
Exclusive
01:03 PM • 14073 views
The most players are from Spain — 25 nominees for the Golden Boy award have been announcedPhotoOctober 5, 06:57 PM • 70706 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Varkhan robotic system — technical specifications and battlefield strengthsOctober 5, 04:18 PM • 64153 views
Could Russian strikes on the bridges divide Kyiv into two banks? An expert outlined a scenario
Exclusive
October 5, 03:28 PM • 56822 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Donald Tusk
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against McDonald's in the United States — what the company is accused of and its position01:46 PM • 3558 views
Paramount closes deal with Warner Bros., creating a media giant01:25 PM • 4282 views
PepsiCo and Monster win a small victory in an Indian court over the "energy drink" label01:24 PM • 4164 views
Travolta’s daughter made her runway debut at Paris Fashion WeekVideo11:19 AM • 17864 views
The mysterious Voynich Manuscript may have been read in the wrong order for centuries10:53 AM • 19799 views
Actual
The Guardian
Film
"Kalibr" (missile family)
The New York Times
YouTube

A number of flights will be canceled at Brussels Airport due to a strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

On Friday, a strike by Alyzia employees will lead to flight cancellations at Brussels Airport. Media outlets expect at least 140 cancellations.

A number of flights will be canceled at Brussels Airport due to a strike
Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

On Friday, a number of flights will be canceled at Brussels Airport due to a nationwide strike, which will be joined by employees of the ground-handling company Alyzia. The airport announced this on Tuesday, without specifying exactly how many flights would be canceled, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The number of commercial flights in the EU increased despite rising jet fuel prices30.09.26, 15:25 • 4587 views

Belgian media reported that at least 140 flights were expected to be canceled. At the time, it was not possible to obtain confirmation of this figure from an airport representative.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Reuters
Brussels