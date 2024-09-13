A new tranche of interest on Russian assets is expected in 2025, procedures have been developed to allocate these funds - Defense Ministry

The Ukrainian side is working with partners to receive the next tranche of interest from frozen Russian assets in 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has already developed procedures to direct these resources to arms purchases, the Ministry of Defense reported following a meeting with the EU delegation, UNN writes.

Details

As noted, the EU representatives discussed ways to use the interest from frozen Russian assets.

In the summer of 2024, the EU decided to send Ukraine the first tranche of €1.5 billion. According to the Ministry of Defense, "using part of these funds, Ukraine plans to purchase ammunition and air defense equipment." "Negotiations are also underway on the possibility of allocating part of the funds for the purchase of weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers," the Defense Ministry said.

We are working with our international partners to receive the next tranche of interest from frozen Russian assets in 2025. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has already developed the necessary procedures to allocate these resources for arms procurement. Our key priorities remain unchanged: the supply of ammunition, air defense systems, and drones. Ukraine expects to increase the share of these percentages that will be allocated to purchases from Ukrainian producers - said Hlib Kanevsky, director of the Defense Ministry's procurement policy department.

Shmyhal discusses transfer of $50 billion in proceeds of frozen assets to Russia with US special envoy