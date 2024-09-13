A new tranche of interest on Russian assets is expected in 2025, procedures have been developed to allocate these funds - Defense Ministry

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113070 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115979 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188674 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148483 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149878 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141609 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193317 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112299 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182691 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104943 views

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 36024 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 36356 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 63577 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 59865 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 37154 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 188674 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193317 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182691 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209730 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198185 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147564 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147007 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151280 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142325 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158867 views
A new tranche of interest on Russian assets is expected in 2025, procedures have been developed to allocate these funds - Defense Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17836 views

Ukraine plans to receive a new tranche of interest from frozen Russian assets in 2025. The Ministry of Defense has developed procedures to use these funds to purchase weapons, including ammunition and air defense equipment.

The Ukrainian side is working with partners to receive the next tranche of interest from frozen Russian assets in 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has already developed procedures to direct these resources to arms purchases, the Ministry of Defense reported following a meeting with the EU delegation, UNN writes.

Details

As noted, the EU representatives discussed ways to use the interest from frozen Russian assets.

In the summer of 2024, the EU decided to send Ukraine the first tranche of €1.5 billion. According to the Ministry of Defense, "using part of these funds, Ukraine plans to purchase ammunition and air defense equipment." "Negotiations are also underway on the possibility of allocating part of the funds for the purchase of weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers," the Defense Ministry said.

We are working with our international partners to receive the next tranche of interest from frozen Russian assets in 2025. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has already developed the necessary procedures to allocate these resources for arms procurement. Our key priorities remain unchanged: the supply of ammunition, air defense systems, and drones. Ukraine expects to increase the share of these percentages that will be allocated to purchases from Ukrainian producers

- said Hlib Kanevsky, director of the Defense Ministry's procurement policy department.

Shmyhal discusses transfer of $50 billion in proceeds of frozen assets to Russia with US special envoy

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics

