Shmyhal discusses transfer of $50 billion in proceeds of frozen assets to Russia with US special envoy

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held an important meeting in Kyiv with US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, acting US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery. They discussed the need to promptly transfer $50 billion from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation, with a special focus on the protection and restoration of energy infrastructure. In addition, the head of the Ukrainian government spoke about projects and plans for the development of decentralized generation.

Ukraine highly appreciates the support of the United States in this critical area, he added.

Attention was also paid to the transfer of $50 billion from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

"I also emphasized the need to promptly transfer $50 billion from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. We are currently actively working with our partners on the relevant mechanism," Shmyhal emphasized.

Add

According to the Prime Minister, the meeting was also attended by representatives of leading American private companies, who confirmed their readiness for long-term investment in Ukraine. They discussed war risk insurance, which will help attract businesses to reconstruction projects. Ukraine is already actively implementing rapid recovery programs and invites American businesses to become part of these processes.

"I expressed my deep gratitude to the President of the United States, the Congress and the American people for their significant support of our country - Ukraine highly appreciates it," Shmyhal summarized.