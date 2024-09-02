A new prime minister is expected in France: his name may be announced today

Consultations on the candidacy of the new head of government have been held. The most expected candidate, according to French media, is Thierry Baudet, chairman of the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE).

Transmits to UNN with a link to Euronews and L'Express.

French President Emmanuel Macron has launched a new round of negotiations on the candidacy of the country's future prime minister. On Monday, the Elysee Palace was visited by such politicians as Bernard Kaznev, Francois Hollande, and Nicolas Sarkozy.

Some French media are betting on the appointment of Thierry Baudet, who heads the Economic and Social Council, as prime minister. He has reportedly agreed to be appointed prime minister.

On Monday, August 26, after a series of consultations with party leaders and heads of parliamentary chambers, French President Emmanuel Macron ruled out forming a government led by Lucie Castes and launched a “new round of consultations” to find an acceptable solution to the unprecedented political crisis that has developed during the V Republic, the media reported.

Lucie Castet reacted to the Thierry Baudet hypothesis on the sidelines of a visit to the city hall of La Courneuve in the Seine-Saint-Denis department.

I think it's important to have the mandate of the New People's Front, which won the election. The New People's Front supports political change. And therefore, it will support a candidate or a person who is able to change the policy pursued in this country - she said in an interview with Le Figaro.

In France, the far-left party “Indomitable France” initiated the impeachment of President Macron